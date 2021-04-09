The Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (Hostemur) asked the regional government to relax the restriction measures imposed on the sector in light of the data from recent weeks. In your opinion, you are figures show “a containment of contagions”. In the last two weeks, the cumulative incidence at 14 days has risen more than 10 points (from 58 to 68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), although it is true that most municipalities are still at low risk.

“We have been open for nine weeks and we see that the infections are contained. We have the best national figures and despite this we continue to be one of the most restrictive communities “, recalls the president of the employer, Jesús Jiménez. According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, only the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands register a lower incidence rate.

The sector, “very damaged” since the pandemic began, regrets the maintenance of restrictions that are the toughest in the entire country, according to Hostemur sources in a statement. “For example, Castilla-La Mancha begins today with a curfew at midnight and up to 6 people will be allowed at the tables,” the employers pointed out. And they add: «An extension of two hours in the night closing and of two diners per table that for the Murcian hoteliers it would save the dinner shift and allow many ERTE employees to recover and avoid the bankruptcy of many businesses.

And they point out that in areas with Almería they are working with 75% capacity compared to 30% of what was decreed in Murcia. “The responsibility and commitment of politicians to save the sector is measured in decisions like these,” valued the hoteliers. Hostemur also assures that favoring consumption in bars would avoid holding private events: «These stay in the domestic sphere are far from the surveillance of the authorities and those are the true sources of spread of the coronavirus.