The Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (Hostemur) considers that “nightlife is responsible businessmen capable of working with all security measures. Not the bottles and private parties that are difficult to control and that will make infections rebound». That is the message that Hostemur wants to convey to the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, after his announcement that he does not plan to open discos in the short term. These statements are utter nonsense. You cannot keep thousands of companies closed because social gatherings are not controlled “, stated Laura Mateo, general secretary of Hostemur.

“And it is that hoteliers do not understand the difference that Health technicians find between having a drink seated, at tables of maximum 6 people and with a mask on in a restaurant or doing it in a special bar or disco.” «It is a true campaign of criminalization and witch hunt. And while we see how other communities open this type of activities, with their corresponding controls, “complained Pedro Alarcón, head of nightlife at Hostemur. “But we are again at the bottom of Spain, with a brutal rate of job destruction in this sector that is bleeding and nobody helps,” he said.

Mobilizations are announced



For Hostemur this type of announcement of measures will not alleviate the illegal parties and large bottles at all. “On the contrary, they are going to promote them. Good data is motivating people to regain their social life, but This must be done in places where security measures are respected, not in areas where nothing can be controlled ”, they pointed out from Hostemur.

The employer, which represents about 5,000 companies, shows outrage at the mistreatment of a sector that has not opened since last summer. «We demand that the López Miras government receive those responsible for this sector to know first-hand the security protocols with which we can work. And that they explain to us what economic compensation they intend to have with this sector that has been closed for 10 months without entering a single euro, “said Alarcón.

They ask for explanations



Faced with this situation, nightlife entrepreneurs announce mobilizations. «It has been agreed to initiate a series of awareness campaigns and vindication, as well as acts of protest in the street, which will not cease until it is allowed to open to nightlife, “said Alarcón.

And, on the other hand, Hostemur works with a national law firm in the presentation of patrimonial claims against the Government of the Region of Murcia. “At this moment, more than 100 companies have already started this process and it is expected that they will multiply in the coming days,” Mateo reported.