Ciudad Juarez.- Due to the decrease in the migratory flow to the United States, the current occupancy in humanitarian spaces in Ciudad Juárez remains at 50 percent, with approximately 1,500 people sheltered awaiting an appointment generated through the CBP One digital application to cross the border, reported the coordinator of the State Population Council (Coespo), Enrique Valenzuela Peralta.

Since June 5, when President Joe Biden’s new executive order to expel most migrants entering the country irregularly began, the migratory flow has decreased, and although those who arrive in the city do so mostly to wait for a CBP One appointment, the official considered that being able to wait for their appointment in the south of the country will prevent the northern borders from becoming saturated.

He said that those who come to the CAIM offices do so mainly in search of information on the use of the CBP One application, and that is when they are advised about the possibility of waiting in a humanitarian space, especially when it comes to families with children and adolescents.

Valenzuela Peralta reported that the current capacity of the city, in the spaces officially established as shelters for migrants, is for about 3,000 people, and currently about 1,500 places are occupied.

During a tour conducted yesterday by El Diario, it was observed that migrants still arrive at the Rio Bravo/Grande with the intention of cutting through the metal fence installed by the Texas government to reach Border Patrol agents.

Although less surveillance was observed by Texas agents, their presence remains around the international markers where the border wall gates are located; while the Border Patrol and the National Institute of Migration (INM) maintain surveillance on both sides of the border. (Hérika Martínez Prado)

