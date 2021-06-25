Tables are beginning to fill in bars, restaurants and chiringuitos along Costa Tropical, but there are not enough hands to serve them.

Despite putting up signs in their windows saying that they need staff – Chiringuito Calabré for example, has one saying they need an espetero (somebody to cook skewers over hot coals) .There just aren’t enough applicants to fill the job positions.

Finding staff is more difficult than previous summers, it appears, despite a lot of people being out of work and in need of a job. The summer season, however, has now atrophied to between the 15th of July to the 15th of August, whereas before it lasted from when the schools broke up at the end of June until kids went back at the beginning of September.

During the building boom it was impossible to find a waiter or kitchen help because they were all out working in the construction sector – shorter hours; better pay. And that is the problem with the hostelry sector: very long hours and poorly paid.

Well, with July nearly upon us and every bar, restaurant and chiringuito desperate to get customers through the doors and money into the cash register, table service will be slow if the situation doesn’t change quickly, which could turn a well deserved and bountiful summer season into a bit of a nightmare for both proprietors and customers.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)