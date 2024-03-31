Different hundreds of people protested last night in Caesareanear the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, to ask for the resignation of the Israeli prime minister. The demonstration is part of the mobilization of recent weeks to “increase the pressure on him and thus go to new elections”, one of the participants in the demonstration, which included Amos Malka, former head of the directorate of Israel, told the Times of Israel. Israeli military intelligence.

Malka accused the prime minister of “abandoning the hostages”: “If the families knew how small the gap is that Netanyahu is refusing to fill, they would explode,” he added, referring to the families of Israelis in the hands of Hamas. Interviewed by the Israeli newspaper, Malka, who is one of the leaders of the protest movement against the current government, explained that “the mistakes that led to October 7 are shared by many in the defense community and the establishment, but what it happened later” is all Netanyahu's responsibility.

Demonstrators yes also gathered in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, always calling for the resignation of the government and the calling of new elections. Sixteen people were arrested, Israeli media reported.

The anger of the hostages' relatives: “He is an obstacle to an agreement”

Meanwhile, the relatives of around twenty Israeli hostages denounce Netanyahu's “criminal” conduct, which is “an obstacle to an agreement” with Hamas, and say they are working to 'drive out' the prime minister. At a press conference in Tel Aviv, they accused Netanyahu of making decisions without consulting the cabinet: “He is the obstacle to an agreement.” “His conduct is unimaginable – they accused again -. It is criminal. We have no choice. We will work to replace him immediately, this is the fastest way to secure an agreement.”

And the father of the only US-born soldier and Hamas prisoner in Gaza, Omer Neutra, does not believe the Israeli prime minister's priority is freeing the hostages. “He is working (for the return of the hostages, ed.), but victory in the war is more important,” Ronen Neutra told Kan public radio. “We have not received any details about the negotiations. He said that we have assets that Hamas really wants,” he added after the first meeting since October 7 between Netanyahu and the families of the captive soldiers was held.