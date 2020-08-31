Fans unfurl a large Polish flag before the start of the match at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw BARTOSZ JANKOWSKI / REUTERS

Let’s calculate everything, down to the last penny. Since 2004, the coffers of the European Union have transferred 181 billion euros to Poland. In return, we, as a member, have contributed 56,000 million. The balance, therefore, is 125,000 million in our favor. No other country new to the Union has received as much money as Poland. Over the next seven years, the European Union will provide Poland with up to 160 billion euros, from the budget and the Reconstruction Fund after the coronavirus pandemic, in various ways …