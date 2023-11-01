Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Since Hamas is hiding behind the civilian population, Israel has to think of suitable tactics for the ground offensive. Three points that stood out.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – In the fight against the terrorist militia Hamas A ground offensive by the Israeli army has been expected since mid-October, but a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip has so far failed to materialize. Rather, the Defense Forces (IDF) are concentrating on air strikes and isolated ground operations, which have been carried out primarily at night.

Media recently reported that the USA Israel had advised postponing the ground offensive. The US government does not confirm this publicly. But there is a lot to be said for it – also in view of the at least 240 hostages in the hands of the militia.

Israeli army tanks are moving towards the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. © Ariel Schalit/dpa/AP

1. Notice before the ground offensive: The hostages remain a means of pressure for Hamas

Among the many Hamas hostages are Americans as well as Germans. The case of 22-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk recently achieved tragic notoriety, whose death was finally confirmed by her mother and the Israeli army after she was abducted to the Gaza Strip. Information from the German press agency According to him, the federal government has no contact with the abducted Germans.

The Israeli news site ynet reported that relatives of the hostages had called for an urgent meeting with the so-called war cabinet after the ground operations were expanded. There is great uncertainty about the fate of the hostages in Gaza, “who are being held there and are also exposed to heavy bombardment.” At the same time, there is concern that the Israeli government could lose international reputation if humanitarian aid continues to suffer as a result of Benjamin Netanyahu’s war strategy.

2. Hamas’s civilian shield hinders an invasion

The fact that Hamas fighters are holed up between residential buildings not only protects their own survival, but also their propaganda. If Israeli bombs fall in these places, the chances of civilian casualties are high – and the terrorist militia can continue to spin its narrative about Israel as the oppressor. In order to protect its own troops and minimize civilian casualties, the IDF relies on armored carrier vehicles. The Caterpillar D9 are armed bulldozers that are intended to enable the Israelis to clear booby traps, mines and other ambushes.

According to a report by the army, the army uses this for this purpose Jerusalem Post “a variety of diversionary tactics” to make it more difficult for Hamas troops to resist. The greater involvement of artillery and armored vehicles is intended to enable more direct destruction of Hamas hideouts – but in narrow corridors the civilian population remains at risk from rubble and ricochet.

3. Drone strikes are becoming increasingly important for Israel

In recent days, the Israeli army has lured Hamas terrorists out of their hiding places with ground attacks and then called in air support – in this case drone strikes. The advantage: the impact radius is smaller, civilian casualties are minimized or completely avoided in open areas. However, traditional air strikes do not necessarily force Hamas troops out of their hideouts.

But on the other hand, they also rely on modern warfare and leave many attacks to the drones. But not only Hamas, but also the Shiite Hezbollah militia from Lebanon and the Yemeni Houthi rebels are said to have fired drones and rockets at Israel several times.

At least the IDF says it killed the person responsible for Hamas’ air defense and co-planner of the terrorist attack on October 7th. Based on intelligence information, a fighter jet “knocked out” Asem Abu Rakaba, the military said on Telegram last Saturday (October 28). Accordingly, Abu Rakaba looked after drones, paragliders and aerial reconnaissance and defense for Hamas. The Israeli army released a video showing the explosion of a building from the air. (nak/dpa)