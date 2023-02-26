The professor from Australia and two local colleagues were kidnapped on a remote high plateau over a week ago. It was initially unclear whether there was a violent liberation or a negotiated solution.

Nfter more than a week in the hands of their kidnappers, an Australian professor abducted in Papua New Guinea and two local colleagues are free again. This was reported by the Australian television station ABC on Tuesday. The scientists had been doing field research in the remote highlands around Mount Bosavi when they were abducted by an armed group along with several guides. It was initially unclear whether the kidnappers’ ransom demand was met – as was the exact circumstances of the liberation in the island state. A colleague abducted with the scientists and the guides had already been released.

The professor is a New Zealander residing in Australia. The kidnappers, in turn, are from Komo in the province of Hela. The security authorities had commissioned special forces to free the hostages. It was initially unclear whether there was a violent liberation action or a negotiated solution.

Almost three weeks ago, rebels in the neighboring province of Papua, which belongs to Indonesia, took a New Zealand pilot hostage. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the armed wing of the local separatist movement, is calling for negotiations for the region’s independence.