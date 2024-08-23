Hostages in a prison in the Volgograd region were rescued during an assault

All the employees of the prison colony in the Volgograd region who were taken hostage were rescued during the assault, the publication claims Base.

It is added that there were no losses among the security forces, and the assault itself lasted half an hour – from approximately 16:00 to 16:30.

It is also claimed that during the assault, special forces eliminated all four of the IK-19 captors.

Earlier it became known that special forces began storming the IK-19 colony seized by prisoners. Ambulance crews arrived at the colony. The roads around it were blocked.

A list of prisoners from Colony No. 19 in the Volgograd Region who staged a riot and seized prison staff was also published. It includes four people.