The 57 hostages of the various rebellions in six prisons in Ecuador that broke out yesterday were released this Friday (1st) and are in good condition, according to authorities in the country.

Although the Ecuadorian government initially reported on Thursday that 50 correctional officers and seven police officers had been forcibly detained in the Cuenca penitentiary, the state agency responsible for penal complexes said the number actually referred to six prisons where there were riots.

The National Service for Comprehensive Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the state department in charge of controlling and managing Ecuador’s 35 penitentiaries, said in a statement that all freed hostages are “in good health.”

“At the moment, administrative activities are taking place normally in the centres,” explained the SNAI, which provided little official information during the prison crisis.

The release of the hostages held in the Cuenca prison, the biggest riot among the six, took place on Thursday night, according to the local press, but the authorities only confirmed the facts this Friday afternoon.

This morning, the prison in Cuenca seemed to be operating normally, with the police stationed on its outer perimeter and without the presence of the 400 soldiers who had also been there the previous two days, as Agencia EFE was able to confirm.

Some of the other prisons where disturbances were recorded were Machala and Azogues, as well as Virgilio Guerrero, a juvenile correctional center in Quito, where teenagers also tried to riot and set fire to one of the units’ sectors.

This series of riots began on Tuesday, as a response by the criminal gang Los Lobos against an intervention by the police and the Armed Forces in the Latacunga prison to seize weapons, and apparently also in protest against a series of prisoner transfers.

According to an unofficial source consulted by EFE, among the transfers of prisoners was that of Luis Alfredo Arboleda, “Gordo Luis”, the leader of Los Lobos recently captured in Colombia and who was transferred from the prison of Latacunga, located in the province of Cotopaxi, about 70 kilometers from Quito, to the maximum security prison of La Roca, within the prison complex of Guayaquil.

The intervention in Latacunga was part of the operations that the police and the Armed Forces have been carrying out in recent weeks to disarm the criminal gangs that control the prisons internally and that have killed more than 400 inmates since 2020 in a series of massacres due to clashes between them. .

In the Latacunga prison, police and soldiers found 49 bladed weapons and two bulletproof vests, while in previous operations carried out in the Guayas prison complex, with five prisons and which houses around 12,300 inmates, an arsenal of War weapons consist of rifles, grenades, grenade launchers and explosives.

Parallel to the riots, there were also the detonation of five car bombs and other explosions in different parts of the country, including two in the capital, Quito, in front of buildings linked to the SNAI.

This situation of violence in prisons also spread to the streets, causing the country to register in five years an increase from 5.8 to 25.32 intentional homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants in 2022, the highest number in its history, with recurring assassinations targeting politicians, judges and prosecutors, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.