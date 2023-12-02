This Saturday, Israel withdrew the negotiators sent to Qatar after considering that the talks to agree on a new truce with Hamas, after the one that expired on Friday morning, have reached a “stalemate.” With Gaza under intense bombardment, the number two of the Islamist movement, Saleh al Aruri, has assured that there will be no new exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners “until the aggression ceases and there is a comprehensive and definitive ceasefire.” Israel categorically rejects it and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered on Friday to “resume combat with greater force” after the end of the ceasefire. The news fills the families of the kidnapped with uncertainty after a week of hope. At the end of the sabbaththousands of people have demonstrated in Tel Aviv to demand new exchanges, insistently repeating two words: “All” and “Now.”

“Due to the stalemate in the negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return home,” indicates the statement from the head of government’s office. Israel and Hamas blame each other for the failure of the negotiations. Netanyahu says the Islamist movement refused to fulfill its commitment to release all living civilians in its custody. According to government leaders cited by the newspaper Haaretz, tried to include several bodies on the list.

One of the Hamas leaders, Khalil Al Hayya, points out instead that they received “a list with names of women who turned out to be soldiers” and that Israel refused “to discuss the release of adult prisoners.” [hombres] for adult hostages [hombres]”. The talks continued despite these disagreements and the resumption of hostilities, but the head of the intelligence services ordered his team to return to Israel on Saturday.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Tel Aviv has been the scene of concentrations of families and their sympathizers, who have been mobilizing as they saw how the bombings were advancing and, despite being glorified in every speech, the return of the hostages was not in practice on the priority list. The Government and the army believe, in fact, that it is part of the same effort and that military pressure, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinians dead, is what forced Hamas to sit at the negotiating table.

This Saturday, the concentration was different. First, because it occurred after a truce that filled with joy dozens of families of Israeli kidnapped people, exchanged for three times as many Palestinian prisoners, but whose end, on Friday, has broken the hopes of others and of those pushing for an exchange for all the hostages, whether men or women, civilians or soldiers. Peppered with musical performances, it conveyed a mix of joy for those freed and concern for those who remain. It was noticeable in the speeches, more bitter than usual, and in the end, with the national anthem and the light of mobile phones held up to convey hope.

Testimonies of those released

It has also been different because, for the first time, it has included the testimonies of freed hostages, either on stage, or through the screens located around the renamed Plaza of the Hostages and the Disappeared, so that all those who could not fit in the place could follow. The square is strategically chosen in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense where key decisions are made today and where Netanyahu was appearing before the press at that time.

“I have contradictory feelings: sadness and happiness,” Hadas Kalderon, whose two children, Erez and Sahar, were released on Saturday, said on stage. “A miracle has happened to me. I hope it happens to all of you,” he said.

“I plead with the leaders: bring out [de Gaza] to the children and to everyone. I am the voice of many mothers and grandmothers who ask ‘take the children out now’. I want to see them now, not when I’m in a coffin,” Yaffa Adar, 85, was seen on the screens saying. She was one of those released within the framework of the pact, which lasted a week and was limited to women and minors. Her grandson, Tamir Adar, was left out of the pact and remains kidnapped in the Strip. Words similar to those of Danielle Aloni, 44 years old and released on the 24th with her five-year-old daughter Emilia: “Give them back now. Immediately. There is no time”. Ditza Heiman, 84, recalled that food became scarce as the days went by, which puts the kidnapped people “in danger of death.” “They have to be brought back immediately.”

Across the street, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to do “everything possible” to recover all the hostages, but insisted that Israel has two other goals: “Destroy Hamas” and ensure that “it will never again be a threat”.

Once the rally was over, it was the turn of a group more angry with Netanyahu. They are the families outside the forum that represent the majority. In front of the Ministry of Defense, Zohar Avigdori shouted through a loudspeaker: “We have already seen that it is possible to [liberar rehenes en un acuerdo]so also follow […]. What happens now that we have returned to the starting point? ”He said after attacking the Executive for not fully receiving all families without exception. “Our prime minister seems to prefer to talk to journalists, however,” he said about the press conference.

Despite the announcement by the Israeli negotiators, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, stated this Saturday at the climate summit in Dubai that his country is “very concerned” about the resumption of fighting and has announced that he will travel to Qatar to help “ in achieving a new truce.” Macron has also called for a “lasting ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and the Islamist militia.

Representatives of the Qatari Government, the United States and Egypt were participating in the negotiation, in addition to the parties involved in the conflict, that is, Israel and Hamas. Barnea thanked the mediators for their collaboration and efforts “that led to the release of 84 Israeli women and children and 24 foreigners” who remained kidnapped in Gaza. In exchange, Israel released 240 women and minors that it was holding in its prisons. In addition to the ceasefire and exchanges, the truce included the entry of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid a day, including fuel, to try to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.

