Hostages-2 Crime Drama the director: Sudhir Mishra / Sachin Mamta Krishna The artist: Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Dilip Tahil, Sriswara, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shibani Dandekar, Ashim Gulati, Kanwaljeet Singh

Everyone’s past comes out in one way or another. Season 2 of last year’s successful webseries Hostesses has come to Disney-Hotstar with a new story. In this, the story that transcended the past i.e. Season One is at a new exciting turn. Retired police officer Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy), who kidnapped former defense minister and Chief Minister Khushwant Lal Handa (Dilip Tahil), dead for the country and the world, has prepared to leave Delhi for taking him.

Prithvi is accompanied by a wife (Sriswara) and some assistants. But leaving the city in a car, such incidents happen that they all get stuck in an old kothi on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. Hearing the sound of firing bullets, the police reach there and take Kothi on target. The police do not know who is inside. How many people Media gathering has also taken place there. The only news is that some terrorists have held some people hostage. There has been a demand from the terrorists that Afghan militant Asghar Nabi, lodged in Tihar Jail, should be sent inside the Kothi.

The drama of hostesses-2 standing on this foundation gradually fluctuates. A simple looking story adds more stories inside and out. Some blood flows. Some murders happen. A company comes out, General International, which trades from land, oil, stock market to arms all over the world. It is also investing heavily in India. But why is our intelligence department on the other side. In which the light of the brain of a junior Shikha Pandey (Shweta Basu Prasad) burns while turning the file of a murder case. She finds that the murder is not ordinary. There is a game behind it. But his seniors are not ready to accept this. The stories of General International and Shweta’s investigation connect with Khushwant Lal Handa, who is in possession of the Earth. Overall an interesting weft is woven.

In the second season of the 12 episode hostesses, this story of four days slowly opens up and you find that the different character is in itself like a hostage. If someone has killed time, there is helplessness. All of them are vowing to leave, but all are bound by their own deeds and each other. Amidst his helplessness, the dialogue comes in the story: The stick which does not have a sound, is the deepest. The problem in the whole story is that in all the events, the role of the police is too weak to overcome the situation. He is almost helpless and passive in front of Kothi.

Despite knowing that no Gandhi’s devotees are sitting inside the Kothi, she keeps on accepting the demands that come before her. This role of the police weakens his side in the presence of actors like Divya Dutta and Kanwaljit Singh. Problems in writing of webseries arise here. The balance of the story is shaken. The pace of story opening is slow and in many places one has to be very patient while applying mind. It is also a matter of fact that the answers to some questions are ultimately not clear.

Hostelz-2 is attractive in its designing, making and packing. The director managed to create an atmosphere of hostage-situation and took full care that the story should not be tied in the old kothi alone. The characters of Isha Andrews (Shibani Dandekar) and Ranveer (Dino Morea), who work for General International, blend into the thrill of the main story. However, in many places there is a need to make their characters and activities more clear.

The character of Shikha of the Intelligence Department emerges separately among them. She draws attention as a rebellious, bold, single, struggling young woman to make her way into the social office. Shikha’s trek was made to a standstill. Shweta Prasad Basu played it well.

Ronit Roy’s acting standing at the forefront of hostesses-2 is also good here but his energy is less than last season. Webseries ask for approximately eight hours of time. Looking at some of its unnecessarily long scenes, it seems that it could not be reduced. The directors did not allow Divya Dutta to do anything special. He is not in action here. Dilip Tahil, Sriswara, Ashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor fit into their roles. If you liked the first season of Hostages then the second one will not disappoint.