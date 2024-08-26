The mother of Temur Khusinov, a prisoner at penal colony No. 19 in the city of Surovikino in the Volgograd region who is a possible participant in the hostage taking, said that she does not believe in her son’s involvement and does not see him in the footage published online.

The Internet had previously published descriptions of potential criminals, including Temur Khusinov, born in 1995. A video allegedly from the criminals themselves, filmed during the hostage taking, was also circulated.

My son is there [на видеокадрах] No, understand. Who did this there – completely different people, my son is not there. Who assigned my son there? mother of a prisoner of Volgograd IK-19

Temur Khusinov was sentenced to six years for intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm and was due to be released in November this year. His mother complained that she was not allowed to see her son and that she did not know his condition. Speaking about her son, she added that he helps everyone and “he will not commit sinful acts.”

Eight people became victims of the colony seizure, including four FSIN employees and four convicts.

A 25-year-old FSIN employee who was taken hostage was brutally tortured

One of the victims of the hostage taking at IK-19 in the Volgograd Region was 25-year-old FSIN employee Sergei Gordopolov. The terrorists tortured him and cut his head. After the assault and liquidation of the hostage takers, Gordopolov was taken to the hospital and attempts were made to save him, but they were unsuccessful. According to the FSIN, the man was one of four who resisted the hostage takers.

The terrorists posted footage of them holding the wounded Gordopolov by the shoulders, forcing him to address Russian President Vladimir Putin. The radicals seriously wounded the FSIN employee and allegedly offered to exchange him for another hostage.

As Gordopolov’s grandmother said, her grandson had been working in IK-19 for the second year. At the same time, IK-19 was considered one of the best in the region in terms of conditions. “I know because I worked there myself until I retired,” the woman noted.

Those who took hostages in IK-19 were malicious violators of the regime

As explained by Alexander Maltsev, a member of the Moscow POC, the All-Russian public organization “PC Council”, the invaders were brought before a disciplinary commission, which is convened to establish the fact of malicious violation of the procedure for serving a sentence and to make a decision regarding the violators. According to him, they probably already had multiple cases of violating the procedure for serving a sentence.

The leader of the four who took the hostages was a native of Tajikistan, Nazirjon Toshov, who was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for drug trafficking. Two natives of Uzbekistan, Ramzindin Toshev and Rustamchon Navruzi, were also serving time for drug trafficking: eight and seven years, respectively. It was in prison that all of them, as well as Khusinov, could have become interested in the ideas of radical Islam, since they had not been convicted under extremist articles.