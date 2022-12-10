Home page World

Split

The Altmarkt-Galerie is cordoned off. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

In the pre-Christmas period of Dresden, the report of a hostage-taking in a shopping center in the city center bursts on Saturday morning. A man had previously killed his mother. Shots are fired at a radio station.

Dresden – Huge excitement in the pre-Christmas period in Dresden: a man took two hostages in a shopping center on Saturday morning. Around noon, emergency services overwhelm the apparently mentally ill, who is seriously injured and later dies. According to the police, he had previously killed his mother, and shots were also fired in an office building where, among other things, a radio station is based.

Around 7.20 a.m. on Saturday morning, the police found the man’s lifeless mother in an apartment building in the Prohlis district of Dresden. An emergency doctor who was called could only determine her death.

Attack on radio stations – shots through the door

The man is said to have gone to an office building in which the “Radio Dresden” station is also based. The man tried to destroy a door and break in, the broadcaster’s managing director, Tino Utassy, ​​told the German Press Agency. After he failed to get into the rooms, he shot through a hole in the door. “Fortunately, the staff had the presence of mind and then ran out through a second exit and fled,” Utassy said. According to the broadcaster, all were unharmed. The perpetrator left the building after the shots were fired.

In the afternoon, the well-known Striezelmarkt in downtown Dresden opened again. © Jan Woitas/dpa

The morning show teams for Hitradio RTL and Radio Dresden were affected. The man tried to break into the studios around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. It is difficult to describe how the employees are doing. “They say they’re fine, but of course we don’t know for sure. We will of course do everything we can to ensure that they receive the appropriate help,” said Utassy.

Two hostages in the mall

The third crime scene was the Dresden Altmarkt gallery. There, according to the police, the man took an employee and a child hostage. The police evacuated the mall and adjacent areas. Several people were accommodated in a bus of the Dresden transport company and were cared for there. The famous Striezelmarkt also remained closed for the time being – it only reopened in the early afternoon. The police asked because of the kidnapping to avoid downtown Dresden. The area around the Altmarkt-Galerie is cordoned off. Due to the police operation, there were traffic restrictions throughout the day in Dresden.

The police cordoned off the Altmarkt-Galerie. © Jörg Schurig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A police spokesman explained the motive of the alleged perpetrator that the man had been very conspicuous in his mental behavior. “We are most likely to assume that it is a mental illness.” Otherwise, nothing was obviously known to the police.

A number of questions are still open: where did the perpetrator get his weapons from? What was the background of the fact? How exactly did the arrest take place, in which the man suffered fatal injuries? How are the two hostages who were at least physically unharmed?

Thanks to the emergency services

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) expressed his condolences to the victims. “I am relieved that this threatening situation could be ended. I would like to thank all the Saxon police forces involved for their decisive and prudent action,” Kretschmer wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) thanked the emergency services. “I thank the emergency services for their quick and prudent action, which could possibly have prevented worse,” he said, according to a statement on Saturday. He was appalled by the act of a presumably mentally disturbed lone perpetrator and relieved that the police were able to free the two people in the perpetrator’s power unharmed given the difficult situation. Dresden’s Lord Mayor Dirk Hilbert was concerned and also thanked the emergency services. “This act shows how fragile pre-Christmas contemplation and light-heartedness can be,” said the FDP politician. dpa