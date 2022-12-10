Home page World

The police cordoned off the Altmarktgalerie in Dresden after a hostage-taking. © Jörg Schurig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A man is said to have first killed his mother in Dresden. He then took hostages in a shopping center.

Dresden – The hostage-taking in Dresden has ended. The perpetrator was caught and injured, the police said on Saturday. The hostages, an employee and a child, appeared unharmed. At around 7:20 a.m., the police in Dresden-Prohlis found a dead woman in an apartment building. The homicide is related to the operation in downtown Dresden, the police said.

The alleged hostage-taker is seriously injured and is currently not able to be questioned. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency on Saturday afternoon. It was initially unclear whether the man injured himself or was injured during the arrest. Shortly before, the hostage-taking in Dresden’s Altmarkt-Galerie shopping center had ended. According to the police, two hostages – an employee and a child – remained unharmed.

According to a police spokesman, the alleged perpetrator is very conspicuous in his mental behavior. “We are most likely to assume that it is a mental illness.” Otherwise, nothing was obviously known to the police. Everything points to a mental illness.

After the hostage-taking in Dresden and a homicide in the Prohlis district, the police are also investigating a third crime scene. Shots are said to have been fired in the Ammonhof office building, where Radio Dresden is also based, on Saturday morning before the kidnapping in the Altmarkt gallery. “It is now the task of the crime scene work to verify that,” said a police spokesman on Saturday. The office building near the city center is being searched by criminalists. There were no injuries in the incident at Ammonhof. dpa