View of the walls of the Burg correctional facility. © Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A prisoner had taken two prison officers into his power. He was eventually overpowered by other servants.

Burg – In the prison in Burg near Magdeburg, a hostage-taking has ended. On Monday evening, a 30-year-old prisoner temporarily seized control of two employees, the Ministry of Justice said. The perpetrator was therefore overpowered by other prison officers inside the prison.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the prison in Burg, not far from Autobahn 2, has 637 places in closed prisons, and 18 places are also reserved for preventive detention. dpa