DThe hostage-taking in a shop in Berlin-Schoeneberg ended early Tuesday morning. “I can confirm that the operation has ended,” said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. The hostage-taker committed suicide, the police said on Twitter. Special forces broke into the shop on Keithstrasse shortly after half past two and rescued the hostage unharmed. During the large-scale operation, the emergency services were able to arrest another man quite early on.

The police had announced on Wednesday evening at around 8.30 p.m. via Twitter that a shop on Keithstrasse had been attacked. There is a larger operation, and special forces are also involved. According to a local police spokesman, a hostage was inside the store. According to a dpa photographer, the business is an antiques shop. In addition to SEK officials, ambulances and paramedics are also available.

The area was cordoned off for hours. A police spokesman said when asked that the closures affected the Kurfürstenstrasse/Kleiststrasse/Keithstrasse area. This is not far from Wittenbergplatz. The spokesman did not give any further details about the perpetrator or the hostage.

A second police tweet later in the evening said: “In order not to jeopardize the success of the operation, we will only provide you with further information after the end of the operation. Please understand.”

Since the operation was still ongoing, the police wrote around 11 p.m. in the evening: “We urgently ask passers-by, residents and press representatives not to publish any pictures of our emergency services and operations in Schöneberg during the ongoing operation. This can hinder the operation and endanger the people involved.”