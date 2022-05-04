Home page World

Only the two of them know the truth in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp – The court in Fairfax County is now trying to find out what really happened in the relationship. © Kirsty O’connor picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire

On the 13th day of the hearing in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the hearing of witnesses in favor of Heard began – the allegations against Depp are massive.

Virginia – It’s already the most sensational trial of the year: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Circuit Court in Fairfax County, Virginia. The two have been in court since April 12, and on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the trial again revealed some shocking details. For weeks, the most intimate and shocking details of the relationship between Pirates of the Caribbean icon Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard have been revealed daily as part of the trial.

Depp versus Heard – Court rules: “Enough evidence” in defamation case

An article in the Washington Post is the trigger for the current process. The statement, “Two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic violence, and I felt the full brunt of our culture’s anger at women speaking out,” written by Amber Heard, is now getting busy discussed. Also part of the discussions, according to forensic accountant Michael Spindler, was “about $40 million in lost revenue” over the next two years. Is that enough to judge the defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp is bringing against his ex-wife as promising?

Yes, is the clear answer of Judge Penny Azcarate, who, after hearing about two dozen people in Depp’s case, sees “enough evidence” not to grant Heard’s attorneys’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit. This concludes the evidence in the Depp versus Heard case. On the same day, witness hearings began in the case of the counterclaim – Heard accuses her ex-husband of physical violence. The first statement about this is one thing: frightening.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: First witness testifies – Serious allegations against Johnny Depp

Dawn Hughes, Heard’s psychologist, painted a gruesome picture of Depp, who had so far appeared in the trial as more of a reactionary to Heard’s emotional outbursts. As nv summarizes, Depp would have been “dominant, possessive, controlling and increasingly jealous”. In particular, the fact that Heard often showed “boobs and ass” when she chose her outfit, according to Hughes, bothered him. The actor’s jealousy culminated in threats against screenmates Heard, as well as an escalation regarding co-star James Franco, with Depp kicking Heard in the back in anger, prompting the actress to spend the night in a hotel. Accordingly, the incidents are said to have been presented differently by earlier witnesses with regard to the details.

Johnny Depp: Serious rape allegations against the actor in the trial with Amber Heard

The previous interrogations painted the picture of a drug-loving, verbally abusive Johnny Depp who also tended towards emotionally driven impulsive actions. But the accusation of using physical violence seemed to be increasingly invalidated by the statements to date. However, the actor appears in a very different light in Hughes’ account: “When Mr. Depp was drunk or high, he threw them [Heard, Anm.d.Red.] on the bed, ripped open her nightgown and tried to have sex with her”. He also often forced Heard to perform oral sex.

In Australia, where Depp allegedly lost his fingertip in an argument with Heard, he is said to have even beat up the actress and then penetrated her with a bottle against her will. This corresponds roughly to the statements by Heard, who claims that Depp held her hostage and abused her at the time – the cruel situation is said to have lasted for three days. According to the psychologist, Heard still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to Depp’s violent activities, especially when he was intoxicated.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Rape, hostage-taking, beatings – confusion and contradictions in the process

The testimony of the psychologist Heards is in stark contrast to Depp’s allegation that Heard had become violent in Australia and threw a bottle at him. Their fragments would have amputated his fingertip.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. © Samuel Corum/AFP

Regarding Depp’s alleged jealousy, Erin Falati, Heard’s former nurse, previously testified that the actress confided in her that she felt jealous and insecure whenever Depp was away. According to Heard, it is Depp’s concern that Heard no longer works and is always available at home. Falati didn’t feel that way. The accusation of the hostage-taking situation in Australia is not only opposed by Depp and several witnesses who have been heard so far, but also Falati and the couple’s security men did not notice any visible injuries on Heard in the days that followed.

Overall, however, the nurse acknowledged a “general sense of discord in the relationship,” with Hughes emphasizing “mutual abuse,” as he according to BuzzFeed.de, outlined by the couple’s marriage counselor, was out of the question. Hughes will be cross-examined by Depp’s attorneys on Wednesday, May 4th. However, the reputation of both Hollywood actors is already battered, regardless of further developments in the process. (askl)