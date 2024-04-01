The man who took four people hostage in Ede on Saturday has psychological problems and was treated for this. Sources report this to the regional newspaper The Gelderlander. The 28-year-old Eden resident, armed with knives, locked four young victims overnight in café Petticoat in the center of Ede. He had no personal relationship with the hostages, who all work at the café.

Ultimately, the police managed to get him to let the victims go, after which the man was arrested on Saturday afternoon. It was previously announced that the man was in the custody of the justice system and that he had previously been convicted of threatening. The man will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the hostage taker's motives. There is no reason to assume that the man had a terrorist motive, the justice department said. This week there will be meetings where local residents and entrepreneurs can discuss the event.

