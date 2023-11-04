In Germany, an armed man crossed the security barrier at Hamburg airport, entered the runway in his car and fired shots into the air. This caused several fires before parking his car under a plane.

He is believed to be holding two children hostage and police are carrying out work at the airport.

According to the account in X, World Alert, his wife managed to warn the police by telephone about the kidnapping of the children. Preliminary reports indicate that the man is armed and fired several times.

World Alert reported that Special Forces snipers are around the Hamburg airport. News in development