Hostage Mdinaradze sentenced to death in Beslan: saved by chance

Hostage Karen Mdinaradze, sentenced to be shot by terrorists in Beslan in 2004, survived twice by chance. He told his story to Lenta.ru.

“They sat me down facing the wall, with my hands raised and behind my head. The terrorists called this pose ‘bunny’. Other men were seated to the right and left of me, also in the bunny position. ‘If you just lower your hands, I’ll shoot you right away,’ the machine gunner said… About 40 minutes later, I had an unbearable urge to lower my hands. The thought entered my head: ‘To hell with it all,’ and I lowered my hands. At that very moment, there was an explosion. The shock wave came from the left. I fell to the floor and passed out,” he said.

According to him, when he regained consciousness, he was covered in his own and other people’s blood. A wounded hostage was lying nearby.

“His body – his legs and pelvis – were unnaturally twisted. There was also a large lacerated wound on his chest. I saw him breathing, and then he stopped,” the source told Lenta.ru.

After this, the wounded men who survived the explosion were taken to the literature room. Four bodies of hostages were lying there.

“I understood what would happen next. I resigned myself to it. “Lie down,” the terrorist commanded, and we lay down. Then I could hear him reloading his machine gun. Shouting “Allahu Akbar,” the militant began firing a burst at us lying on the floor. Almost point-blank. The fire stopped when he ran out of bullets in the magazine. The people next to him were still alive. They were wheezing. And not a single bullet in me. The militant emptied his second magazine at us. The wheezing stopped, but he still didn’t hit me. Maybe because there was a very large man lying next to me, and his body protected me from the fire.” Karen Mdinaradzeformer hostage of terrorists in Beslan

Then two hostages entered the classroom and began throwing bodies out the window onto the street. It was then discovered that the man was alive.

“You walk under Allah,” said the surprised militant and led me to the sink so that I could wash my hands. I was forbidden to drink water. I only managed to put my wet fingers to my lips. A few drops got into my mouth and throat, which was cramping with thirst.” Karen Mdinaradzeformer hostage of terrorists in Beslan

On September 1, 2004, terrorists seized a school in Beslan, where festive events were taking place. On September 3, the building was stormed. As a result, according to official data, more than 300 people became victims, 31 terrorists were eliminated. On August 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited School No. 1 in Beslan for the first time since the tragedy. August 20, 2024