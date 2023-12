Image from a video released by the IDF on social media showing a tunnel being destroyed in the Gaza Strip | Photo: Disclosure/X/FDI

An operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to rescue hostages under the control of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip carried out this Friday (8) ended with two soldiers seriously injured, said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The operation took place overnight in a location where the IDF says terrorists are holding people kidnapped. The name of the location was not revealed.

According to Hagari, the troops managed to neutralize the terrorists, but were unable to free any hostages. He said the IDF will continue to look for ways to bring back all the hostages still in Gaza and obtain information about their situation. The soldiers are receiving medical treatment.

The rescue operation followed another incident in the West Bank, where an Israeli soldier was also injured in a shootout with terrorists near the city of Yabed in the north of the Palestinian territory. The Israeli army also said it found weapons and a tunnel under the Al-Azhar University campus in Gaza.