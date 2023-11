The Israeli Army during its entry into Gaza city in early October | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

After postponing negotiations, claiming that Israel had not respected the agreement between the parties, the terrorist group Hamas will resume the release of 13 Israeli hostages this Saturday (25). According to Majed Al Ansari, Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, “the obstacles were resolved thanks to Qatari-Egyptian intermediation.”

According to the portal Al Jazeera, the Israeli press had announced that Israel would resume bombings against Gaza if the hostages were not released by midnight local time.

More pressure on Gaza

Even with the resumption of the exchange of hostages for 42 Palestinian prisoners, Israel was not present to extend the four-day truce with Palestine, which began yesterday (24) in the morning.

According to newspaper information The Washington PostIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops in Gaza and stated: “The pause period is short. Any future negotiations will be held under attack.”

“We will do this to dismantle Hamas and also to create great pressure for them to return as many hostages as possible,” added Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israeli army.