Hamas freed two hostagesAmerican mother and daughter, and wanted to release two other people “for humanitarian reasons” but Israel said no. This is the version of Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam brigades, in a short statement in which he states that Qatar has been informed of Hamas’ intentions, reports Haaretz. However, Israel speaks of “propaganda based on the lies of Hamas”: “We will continue to do everything necessary to bring home all prisoners and missing persons,” said a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two weeks after the Hamas attack in southern Israel last year. October 7. The Israeli army is aware of 210 hostages in the hands of Hamas, a spokesman said.

Hamas has shown availability only for civilians: it will not discuss the Israeli soldiers it is holding hostage until Israel puts an end to “aggression” against Gaza, said Hamas member Osama Hamdan speaking from Lebanon. “Our position regarding those captured by the Israeli army is clear,” he said, “it is related to a prisoner exchange and we will not discuss it until Israel ends its aggression against Gaza and the Palestinians.”

Qatar optimistic about possible release of new hostages very soon

In these hours, Qatar has a particular role in the spotlight, having played a fundamental role in mediating the release of the two American citizens. Doha says it is optimistic about the possibility of a “very soon” release of new hostages by Hamas. The advisor to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Mayed al Ansari, explained in an interview with the German newspaper ‘Welt am Sonntag’ that he is working to reach an agreement for the release of all civilians held in Gaza. While the goal is to return all hostages as soon as possible, priority will be given to women, children and people who have nothing to do with the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“I can’t promise that this will happen today, tomorrow or the day after, but we are on the path that will allow the release of all hostages, especially civilians, very soon,” he explained, according to Bloomberg reports.

Al-Ansari, ‘The Times of Israel’ reports, says that Doha is one of several parties involved in negotiations for their release but is unique in that it is talking to both Israel and Hamas. The October 7 attack by Hamas, he explains, “was particularly serious. It was certainly worse than anything we had seen before. But when Israel bombs homes knowing that there are children inside, then people are also at stake innocent. And no human life is more important than another.” Of the more than 200 hostages held in Gaza, more than 20 are minors and more than 20 are over 60, Israel revealed on Friday.

Negotiators: “Cautious hope”

As for the negotiators, they have the cautious hope that yesterday’s release of the two American citizens “could lead to the release of other hostages” held by Hamas, reports a diplomatic source informed of the ongoing negotiations, NBCnews reported. “The Israelis are clear that they do not want to talk until the hostages are released, so it would be better for Hamas to release them quickly – is the diplomat’s reasoning – because this could lead to a broader dialogue or mediation.”

The negotiations have had “ups and downs”, with a positive moment after Antony Blinken’s visit to Doha, with a setback after the explosion in the Gaza hospital.

Now with the release of Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, “the hope is that this will be seen as an olive branch,” the sources further explain. Then there is also the beginning of “the arrival of aid” in Gaza, “although it is not part of an exchange or agreement”: “these constitute positive steps which hopefully can lead to other positive steps and availability” , the sources conclude.