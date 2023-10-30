The sources agreed that the talks faltered on Friday, after Hamas demanded that Israel allow fuel to be delivered to the Gaza Strip, and refused to guarantee the release of a large number of foreigners.

She said, “The discussions collapsed before Israel began the second phase of its attack on Friday evening, by sending ground forces into Gaza.”

The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained: “The talks were going very well on Thursday, and the negotiators were hoping to reach an agreement over the weekend, but differences emerged early on Friday, causing the talks to falter.”

The former American official, who requested to remain anonymous because he is not allowed to speak publicly, revealed: “Hamas insists on obtaining fuel. The Israeli and American sides, in addition to other countries, want to release a large group of their citizens.”

Hamas is holding more than 200 hostages, which it transferred to the Gaza Strip following its surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Negotiations to release the hostages have been ongoing since the Hamas attack, which killed about 1,400 people in Israel.

It is believed that among the hostages are people holding passports from 25 foreign countries, including the United States, Russia, France, Germany, Argentina and Thailand.

Previous talks mediated by Qatar resulted in the release of 4 women hostages in two separate operations.

It appears that the statements made by White House officials on Friday were part of an attempt to extract the American hostages, but they have been of no avail so far.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday: “We will support the humanitarian truce for the entry of aid as well as the exit of people. This includes pressure for the entry of fuel and the restoration of electrical power” in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which mediated the first two hostage releases, said that “tremendous levels of trust were needed in order to release a large number of prisoners.”

Spokesman Jason Strazioso added: “With a large group of hostages the logistics become more difficult. There is a limit to the number of people we can fit in a Red Cross vehicle, and there is a limit to the number of our vehicles in Gaza.”