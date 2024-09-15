“Military pressure is killing the kidnappers. We fear that our sons will also return dead like the six who were executed,” the father of one of the hostages told the military officials, referring to six hostages Israel says were killed by Hamas as the army closed in on their release.

He added: “We are not prepared for the Israeli army to approach the area where our sons are being held.”

Another father of a hostage soldier told Halevi: “You are my son’s commander. You are putting my son in danger. If there is a possibility of getting him out in a deal, he must be protected. We are not interested in rescue operations. We and our sons will not live in peace if soldiers die in a rescue operation. We do not want another Arnon Zamora,” referring to an Israeli soldier killed during an operation in Gaza to free four Israeli hostages.

Channel 12 reported that the hostages’ parents explained to the chief of staff that “the moral responsibility for the fate of their sons lies with him,” and told him: “You are the commander. You are the one who put them into battle.”

Halevi responded by saying: “We can always fight Hamas. Returning the kidnapped soldiers will become more difficult over time and it is not certain that anyone will return. I said this on the political level as well. As long as an agreement is not reached regarding the kidnapped soldiers, we will work to return as many of them as possible.”

“However, we will not be able to bring them all back. We will do our utmost to try to bring back as many as possible. We are making great efforts to find out where the kidnapped are and we are also taking risks to bring intelligence information in a responsible manner,” the IDF Chief of Staff continued.

“As for the end of the war, I don’t know when. We are not close to the end. I think that if we do not fight and pressure Hamas, it will take time and it will be very difficult to get the hostages back,” Halevi added.

He considered that “the agreement to return the hostages is a government decision. We are doing everything to provide the best conditions. This is our responsibility towards your children, and we are working in every way to bring them back.”

Pressure on Netanyahu