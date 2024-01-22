Relatives of hostages held in the Gaza Strip invaded a meeting at the Knesset (Israel's Parliament) this Monday (22) to protest the more than 100 days of captivity of their loved ones in the hands of Hamas and to demand an immediate agreement.

“All other matters can wait. But the hostages have no more time,” the Forum for Relatives of Hostages and Missing Persons said today in a statement, justifying the protest after the day before they sent a letter to the Knesset Secretariat “pleading not to deal with nothing that is not related to the return of the hostages.”

After receiving no response, some family members broke the security cordon today and entered a financial cabinet meeting, according to local press reports.

This Sunday (21), these same family members called for a camp in front of the residence of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, where new protests are expected this evening, which are preceded by massive demonstrations in several cities across the country.

Netanyahu met today with some of the family, to whom he assured that there was “no real proposal from Hamas”, according to a statement from his office, after it was revealed yesterday that Qatar and Egypt are trying to promote new negotiations that would include a cease-fire. fire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, so that Hamas returns all hostages within 90 days.

Yesterday, Netanyahu rejected this plan proposed by Qatar and Egypt, understanding that it implies Israel's “surrender” to the “monsters of Hamas”, something that upset the families, who then camped in front of his residence in Jerusalem.

The 90-day plan proposed a lasting ceasefire during which Hamas would release all civilian hostages, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw from Gaza cities, allow freedom of movement in the enclave, cease the use of drones and would double the amount of aid allowed.

In a second phase, Hamas would release the female soldiers and the bodies of the hostages – around 27, compared to the approximately 110 hostages who remained alive inside the Strip – and Israel would release more prisoners; while in the third phase Israel would withdraw its troops to the Gaza border and the Islamic group would finish releasing all hostage soldiers and men of combat age.

“If we accept this, our warriors will have fallen in vain and we will not be able to guarantee the safety of our citizens,” Netanyahu said last night.

The terrorist group's brutal attack on Israel ended with more than 1,200 dead and around 240 kidnapped, of whom 105 were released in a first and only truce with Hamas in November, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. An estimated 136 people are still detained, but at least 27 of them are already dead, according to Israeli intelligence. (With EFE Agency)