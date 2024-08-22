Several kibbutzim – Israeli farming communities – and the Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons, which represents the relatives of those held captive in Gaza, refused to participate in the meeting on Wednesday. State act that Israel is preparing for the anniversary of October 7, in a direct criticism of the management of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

According to the criteria of

The first to announce its boycott was one of the kibbutzim most affected by the Hamas attack and which still has 29 of its inhabitants kidnapped in Gaza, Nir Oz, which in a statement declined to participate in the event: “We refuse to cooperate with a political ceremony directed by the Government.”

Relatives mourn the death of Avraham Munder and his son, Roi Munder. Photo:EFE Share

(Read also: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes Middle East tour with no visible progress on Gaza truce)

The community denounced that both the government and Netanyahu have “avoided” visiting Nir Oz, “the kibbutz that was completely abandoned.”

“Those who led us to a complete breach of trust will not be able to hide it with ceremonies and use us as ‘extras'”, He criticized the kibbutz’s statement.

The Hostage Families Forum, which takes place every Saturday organizes mass demonstrations to demand that the government reach an agreement with Hamas that would allow the return of the captives, he also refused to take part in the state act.

In a separate statement, the organization criticized the “remarkable failure” of Netanyahu’s government to bring the 105 hostages still in Gaza to their destination. -34 confirmed dead by the Army – back to Israel.

The Forum will join kibbutzim and other communities bordering the Strip on the anniversary day to “demand the restoration of security, the return of the hostages, the rehabilitation of border communities, and an examination of the failures that led to the terrible disaster of October 7.”

Funeral of Israeli hostages in Kibbutz. Photo:EFE Share

Demonstrations in the Kibbutz

He Yad Mordechai Kibbutz, which is located about 3 kilometers north of Gaza’s northern border, also said this afternoon that it “does not intend to take part in any political production” of a state ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the attack.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, who until early June was part of the government coalition and held a voting seat in the War Cabinet (now dissolved), reproached Netanyahu for try to take ownership of the acts to commemorate October 7 without the support of the kibbutzim and the families of the kidnapped.

“How we mark the anniversary of the massacre in October cannot be determined by me, nor by you,” the leader of the National Unity party said on his X account. “The nature of this day must be determined by you.” those who experienced hell,” he added.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militia groups led by Hamas carried out a attack on Israeli territory that killed nearly 1,200 people and kidnapped another 251, the vast majority in communities near the border with Gaza.

The episode gave rise to Israel’s current war against Hamas in the enclave, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 40,200 people and has forced more than a million Gazans to live displaced, according to local authorities.

EFE

Read more news: