War in Gaza/Hostage exchange and ceasefire, Hamas: “Close to an agreement with Israel”

Hamas members are arguing the possibility of a prisoner exchange agreementi, but definitive details are currently lacking, with accusations from Hamas that Netanyahu is delaying and breaking deals. At night, at least 17 people were killed and many more wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, south of Gaza. And Netanyahu declares: “The liberation of the hostages is a sacred mission, we will not stop”.

One of the leaders of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said in a message on Telegram that they are “close to reaching an agreement on a truce” with Israel. The details of the agreement between Hamas and Israel will be announced by Qatar “within a few hours “: this was announced by a Hamas source, Izzat al-Rishq, to ​​Al-Jazeera. The agreement will provide for the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian children and women held in Israeli prisons, as well as a “several-day” pause in fighting and the entry of aid into Gaza. Al-Rishq also accused Israel of trying to dictate the terms of the negotiations as it continues to attack Gaza to “break the resistance. This will not happen,” he said, adding that “the deal will be acceptable to the leaders of the armed wing.”

Gaza, 17 dead in Israeli raid on refugee camp

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured in the night between Monday and Tuesday in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, south of Gaza: the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports, stating that among the victims there are also women and children.

WHO: “We are facilitating the evacuation of three hospitals”

The World Health Organization is facilitating the evacuation of at least three hospitals in difficulty in the northern Strip: the Shifa, the Alhi and the Indonesian. This was stated by Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the West Bank. “We are not concerned with the evacuation of patients or hospital staff: we are here to strengthen and build hospitals”, explains Peeperkorn to NBC News, specifying however that “at the request of frightened doctors and patients” the WHO is facilitating such evacuations: a process he said could take “weeks“.

Netanyahu: “Rescuing hostages is a sacred mission”

After meeting the families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underlines his commitment to securing their release, calling it “a sacred and supreme mission”. The Time of Israel reports it. “We will not give up until they are returned, and that is my responsibility and that of the war cabinet,” he says. “We will not rest until we complete the mission of bringing the hostages home, destroy Hamas and ensure there are no more threats from Gaza“. This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media after meeting some of the relatives of the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Hamas: 200 patients evacuated from Indonesian hospital

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said 200 patients had been evacuated from an Indonesian hospital in Gaza and taken by bus to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis. “Israeli army is besieging Indonesian hospital”, said Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra. “We fear that the same thing that happened in Al-Shifa could happen there,” he added.

