Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

A Hamas hostage is said to have managed to escape captivity in Gaza for a few days due to bombings. But passersby handed him over again.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – A 25-year-old hostage, who was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and has since been released, managed to briefly escape during his captivity, according to his family. However, the young man was caught again after a few days and held in Gaza until Sunday, his aunt told the Israeli television station on Monday Channel B told.

Hamas hostage temporarily manages to escape in Gaza – captured again after four days

As the man’s aunt reports, he was up during the terrorist attack Israel abducted from a festival in the Negev Desert on October 7 and then sheltered by Hamas in a building in the Gaza Strip. One day there was an explosion at the house, allowing the hostage to escape. He then wandered around the Gaza Strip for days, trying to get to the border. Palestinian civilians eventually caught him and handed him back to the terrorists. “He tried to get to the border, but I think because he had no means of understanding where he was, he got into trouble out there,” his aunt said on television.

Hamas abducted around 240 hostages to Gaza on October 7th. Some have since been released. © Eyal Warshavsky/IMAGO

The 25-year-old was released by Hamas on Sunday. He was not part of the official prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, in which a total of 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israel and, in return, 50 female hostages and children from the Gaza Strip are to be released. According to the television station, the young man was allowed to return home after Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened. It is therefore obvious that he has at least Russian-Israeli citizenship. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

Escape from Gaza: 25-year-old Hamas hostage now free – “I have nightmares”

According to his aunt, the man, like all hostages, had been through a lot. “He told me, ‘I have nightmares about what I went through at the party and what I went through in captivity, but that’s good because it means I’m dealing with it and I’m okay.'”

War in Israel: Pictures show how the fighting is changing the country View photo series

On October 7, an estimated 3,000 terrorists from Hamas and other groups entered Israel and attacked towns and a festival in the Negev Desert. They killed around 1,200 people and abducted around 240 people to the Gaza Strip. German Shani Louk was also killed in the bloodbath at the event in the Negev desert.

A survivor of the massacre reported how terrorists set fire to cars and burned people alive inside. After the terrorist attack, Israel declared war against Hamas, and since then the Israeli military and the terrorists have been engaged in fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip. The homeland of around 2 million people is being extensively destroyed by bombing, and thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed. (nz with dpa)