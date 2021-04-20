Due to the health problems that afflict the world, different entertainment proposals appeared that were taking advantage of the stage. Among them was Host, also known as ‘Be careful who you call‘.

Host put us on a kind of call from Zoom that scared the audience that saw the movie. There are even a lot of comments praising her for her production and so on. Now, the team behind this project is going to get into video games.

The writer of Host and other staff members from that horror movie are now working on a game Live Action horror that has some quirks. The first one is that it can only be played at 10:00 pm, the second is that it will be sold in physical format through Limited Run Games.

Ghosts, the name of this project is about a television producer for a cable channel in trouble. Now, five of the actors who appeared in the movie Host will be in this video game: Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova, and Caroline Ward.

Host staff will do their best to deliver a good Live Action game

It is worth emphasizing that this effort by the team that gave us Host, will try however the fans believe in the games Live Action. Even if you are interested in this project, do not lose sight that you can support it through a Kickstarter.

According to the documents, the game is inspired by the works of the screenwriter from Manx Nigel Kneale and in the blurring of reality and fiction in found-footage films of the last 25 years. What the creators of Host are looking for is that you really face a game that scares you.

We’ll see what happens with Ghosts And if it can really surprise the audience who is looking for new alternatives that really scare them.



