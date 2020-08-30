TV presenter Dmitry Dibrov revealed the size of his pension. He told about this on the air of the NTV channel.

The showman who hosts the television game Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Has become a retired this week.

Dibrov shared that he would receive “fair” 33 thousand rubles a month. According to him, this became possible because his work experience was never interrupted.

On February 19, TV presenter Leonid Yakubovich said that he receives a monthly pension of 23 thousand rubles. The 74-year-old People’s Artist of Russia explained that he does not spend this savings yet. He also expressed bewilderment as to where the deductions from his salary have gone for almost 60 years of work.

After that, Vasily Ikonnikov, a member of the Committee on Budget and Financial Markets of the Federation Council, answered the TV presenter, saying that the artist had calculated everything wrong: “Yakubovich speaks like a man of the Soviet formation. He firmly believed that a pension would provide him with old age. Soviet pensioners were provided for. This is psychology, ”said the lawmaker. After that, the artist invited Ikonnikov to say the same thing in his eyes.