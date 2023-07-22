The host Gregg Wallace wanted to tell the story of his 4-year-old boy: Sid is autistic, doesn’t speak and wears a diaper

Greg Wallace he is a character known for his management of MasterChef and although he always appears smiling behind the cameras, he does not have an easy life at all. He has repeatedly told of his son and how he deals with his condition, despite everything.

Sid is affected by autism and today she needs the care of her parents on a daily basis. Gregg Wallace himself said:

Sid is four years old, autistic and doesn’t speak. He still has diapers, he doesn’t use cutlery. His food choices are very limited, but he’s a nice little boy. Luckily he doesn’t have many sensory issues, he loves cuddling and playing. When he shows interactions, he gives us hope. And that’s all we need.

Together with his wife Anna he faces the growth of his child day by day and, even if sometimes it is not easy, he continues to hold his little hand and to help him face the world.

We look at the efforts he makes and try to make sense of the world he lives in. Today he came over and lay next to me, putting his hand on my arm, head or shoulder. It’s a good thing. We don’t know how far he will go, but we will keep trying, because we are already seeing huge differences.

Who is Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace is a English journalist, entrepreneur and writer. He is best known for hosting the MasterChef cooking show.

Her childhood was difficult, at the age of 8 she was abused. But he managed to grow up to be a brave man. He left school at 15 and started working as a fruit seller. He managed to create his own company and open restaurants. Unfortunately, due to some debts with suppliers, in 2014 it has closed all activities. He has also made his way into the world of television, touching the hearts of many viewers.