Mexico. A famous host of the Venga la Alegría program would be having an affair with a former participant of Exatlón México. In various media there is talk of such a romance that could end in a wedding.

We are talking about Sofía Aragón, who would be dating Yusef Farah, former participant of Exatlón México, and that way he would be giving himself a new opportunity in love.

Remember that months ago Sofia canceled her marriage commitment to Francisco Bernot; both commented on their networks that it was due to their work schedules, that it might be later, but the relationship did not prosper and she finally said that it was all over for good.

Sofia Aragon. instagram photo

Yusef Farah is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and it is the journalist Álex Kaffie who announces that his crush on Sofía, host of Venga la Alegría, would have recently occurred on Televisión Azteca.

Sofía Aragón is the winner in 2018 of the Universal Mexican beauty pageant and Yosef is the 12-time national judo champion, so both have an outstanding career in their respective areas, they are also very attractive.

Youssef Farah. instagram photo

Sofía is 28 years old and Yusef is 30, so they would make the perfect couple, but so far they have not formalized their romance or write anything about it on their social networks, they will surely do so in the coming days.