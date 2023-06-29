“Why are there so many disgusting old sadists?” Asks a host of the ‘Venga la Alegría’ program on Twitter, as she makes public that she has allegedly been harassed by a man on several occasions and it bothers her that he continues to do so, without her giving reasons.

In recent weeks and on several occasions, a subject has not stopped bothering this beautiful driver of ‘Come Joy’, Televisión Azteca program and makes it public on its social networks.

We are talking about Esmeralda Ugalde, sister of the singer-songwriter Ana Barbarawho mentions that he has received several risque messages, for this reason he decided to block it and also expose it on social networks.

“That they write their dirty messages to a woman in networks does not make them better, that only exposes their lack of education and activity, lucid, mistaken, harassing old men. I block and no way,” writes the also singer.

Immediately, Esmeralda’s friends and fans express their support with messages like these: “They don’t have attention at home. Block them, it’s the best”, “To block them Esme, they have no education and less respect”, “Report their accounts”, “Very well, don’t stay silent”.

Esmeralda Ugalde became known in 2010 as a member of the reality show ‘La Academia’, where she won first place in the competition, then she went to work at Televisa and appeared on shows like ‘Falsified’ and ‘As the saying goes.’

Esmeralda Ugalde is part of ‘Come the Joy weekend

Currently and since last January, Esmeralda Ugalde, whose full name is Nelva Esmeralda Ugalde González, is the host of ‘Come Joy weekend’She also continues to sing, as she makes presentations where required.

On the Internet they ask how old is Esmeralda Ugalde. This beautiful and talented young woman was born in Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, on October 27, 1991, making her 31 years old.