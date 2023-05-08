Mexico.-A famous television presenter who works at Televisión Azteca, in the program ‘Venga la Alegría’, causes controversy because it is made public that she would have met with a producer from “the competition”. Are you contemplating changing your “shirt”?

According to the images shared on social networks, it is the popular Laura G who traveled to Miami and he was reunited with several of his friends and former colleagues from the Ajusco television station, also on Instagram he publishes images alluding to said meeting.

In the photos, Laura G is seen accompanied by Sandra Smester, who until a few weeks ago served as content director for TV Azteca, and the reason for the meeting It was to celebrate Smester’s birthday.

Laura G also lived privately with Diógenes Lluberes, who formerly was in charge of the production of the morning show ‘Venga la Alegría’ and now works at Telemundo. Laura G, Sandra Smester and Diógenes forged a beautiful friendship and they loved living together.

Sandra Smester is now Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Development for NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises.

Laura G is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, and according to information in her biography, in 1997 she began working on television in the children’s program ‘Entre Chavos’, on TV Azteca Noroeste in her hometown.

Later, Laura G also worked in Monterrey on ‘TvTú’ and ‘La Hora G’, then she went to live in CDMX and in 2008 she joined Televisa; in 2018 she became part of TV Azteca and since 2019 he has been part of ‘Venga la Alegría’ in said company.

Laura G. Instagram Photo

We recommend you read:

Laura G is a very well-prepared lady, since she is given the facility to speak, in addition to addressing any subject and not to mention it in the shows, since it is her favorite subject and she is always aware of everything that happens around the movie stars , television and singers.