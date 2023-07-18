Jorge Salinas found himself back in scandal once more, though this time not for some reason. infidelity to Elizabeth Álvarez, but because of a strong lawsuit that he had with a reporter who touched his arm during the red carpet of ‘The perfect lovers’.

That is why the host of the program ‘Gossip Not Like‘, Javier Ceriani, came out in defense of his journalist and attacked Jorge Salinas for his ‘terrible’ attitude during the red carpet of the play.

Javier Ceriani He assured that Jorge Salinas “twisted the hand” of the show business reporter during the confrontation they had during the event.

“Sorry, Jorge Salinas, what Wednesday is wrong with you, dad? When did you become a filthy ogre? Because the filthy one is you. You are a ca.. of person. That’s how I tell you, “began the television host.

In addition, Javier Ceriani He stressed that Mexico is the most dangerous country to practice journalism, asking that it not do the same thing again: “Don’t ever twist my journalist’s hand again, or ever twist a journalist’s wrist again. Don’t touch it again. You crossed the line”.

“No one noticed because they all had the microphones in your face, but you did twist his hand. Who do you think you are to touch a reporter who represents a foreign media? Why do you go to a red carpet if you can’t answer why you kissed your nutritionist?

It should be noted that Jorge Salinas also issued a couple of statements about what happened with the reporter.

“I know who they are. I know where they come from. They do it to provoke, “he said and then continued:” I am very clear that the press is one thing. Journalists are one thing, and gossips, filthy, starving are something else. Those who want to provoke and carry that kind of thing.

Finally, Javier Ceriani branded Jorge Salinas a ‘clown’, assuring that his journalist was only doing his job like any other journalist at the event.

