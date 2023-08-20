BRICS Summit will be in Johannesburg, the country’s most important city in economic terms, accounting for 16% of GDP

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves for South Africa this Sunday (20.Aug.2023) to participate in the Brics summit (acronym for the group that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). It will be held in Johannesburg from the 22nd to the 24th of August. This year’s meeting will be the 1th held in person since 2020, because of the pandemic.

More than 60 countries from the global south were invited, in addition to more than 20 authorities, such as the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and the president of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat. At least 40 have already confirmed that they will attend the event.

This will be the 3rd time that South Africa hosts a BRICS meeting. The main events will be in luxury centers of Johannesburg: the Sandton Convention, the Summer Place and the Gallagher Estate.

Sandton Convention

The space concentrates most of the activities to be carried out in the dome. This is where the summit meeting itself will take place, with the leaders of the Brics countries, on Wednesday (23.Aug). It is close to the airport and is surrounded by several hotels. There are rooms that can accommodate over 4,000 people.

summer place

Often used for luxurious weddings, the Summer Place accommodates fewer people. It is where the meeting of the Brics business council should take place and the “leaders retreat”, on Tuesday (22.Aug). In the evening of the same day, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, offers a dinner to the heads of the countries that make up the bloc at the events center.

Gallagher Estate

This convention space holds up to 7,000 guests and has more than 25 rooms for events. In it, a banquet will be offered to more than 40 countries invited to the summit and authorities, such as the president of the Banco dos Brics, Dilma Rousseff (PT), on Wednesday (23.Aug).

Discover South Africa

The country was a colony of England until it gained independence in 1961 and became a republic. From that moment on, it was governed by a white minority, which established a racial segregation scheme –the apartheid.

In this model, there was a separation of spaces for white and black people. Despite having always been the majority of the South African population, blacks could not access the same schools, hospitals, public transport, drinking fountains, restaurants, among other spaces as whites.



Signs separating stairs for whites and blacks at a train station in South Africa

The fight to end this system was led by Nelson Mandela, who became the first president elected in multiracial elections in the country in 1994. Since then, South Africa has only elected black presidents.

Despite being a British colony for most of their history, South Africans have preserved a diversity of language and culture.

As colonization did not respect the existing borders in the country, defined based on tribes, identities and territories, today, South Africa brings together several ethnic groups and has 11 official languages. The most common is isiZulu, spoken by 24.6% of the population.

The country is now one of the largest economies on the African continent, but is classified as emerging. Like Brazil, it had late industrialization and the economy is driven mainly by the primary sector. The export of gold and diamonds is one of the highlights.

Politically, South Africa is divided into 9 provinces, which are like the Brazilian states, but have autonomy and independence from the national government.

The country, which adopts the parliamentary republic model, has 3 capitals, one for each of the Three Powers.

Despite the parliamentary model, President Cyril Ramaphosa occupies the position of head of state and government, that is, the country does not have a prime minister. Ramaphosa has been in power since 2018. The mandate is 5 years, with the right to a consecutive re-election. He is the 5th president of the country.

Johannesburg

The seat of the BRICS summit is the most populous city in South Africa. It has 5.6 million inhabitants. By way of comparison: the most populous city in Brazil is São Paulo, with almost 12 million people. The 2nd is Rio de Janeiro, with 6.2 million.

Johannesburg is also the country’s most important city in economic terms. It was founded in 1886 after the discovery of gold in the region, becoming an economic center and attracting immigrants from all over the world.

Responsible for 16% of the country’s GDP, the city is home to many multinational and national companies and has one of the largest Stock Exchanges on the continent, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Despite economic growth, it also concentrates large levels of social inequality. According to the South African Statistical Yearbook, about 17.3% of the city’s homes are “informal housing”.

This report was written by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of Assistant Editor-in-Chief Hanna Yahya.