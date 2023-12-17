Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml, Richard Strobl

A Swiss restaurant charges an extra charge for guests sharing their meal. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/xVershininEvgeniix

An extra charge for shared dishes is causing a stir in a Swiss restaurant. But the landlord sees this as a necessity for the existence of the restaurant.

Brugg – A restaurant in Switzerland has taken an unusual measure to respond to customers' growing need for smaller portions. Anyone who shares a dish now has to pay an extra charge. The restaurant owner defends this decision.

The owner of the Italian restaurant “Trattoria Rotes Haus” in the Swiss municipality of Brugg im Aargau explains his new regulations to the Aargauer Zeitung: “It’s about the existence of the place.” He doesn't want to bully his guests or prevent them from sharing pizza or other dishes. Rather, he wants to redistribute his costs. Therefore, guests who share a pizza now have to pay an additional charge of three francs (around 3.11 euros).

Swiss restaurant introduces “Coperto”: those who share food pay more

The innkeeper justifies himself that the surcharge only covers the costs for the place setting and the service. This is unusual in Germany and Switzerland, but in Italy it is nothing new for holidaymakers: almost all restaurants here charge a basic amount for this Cover and service, the so-called “Coperto”. But this approach has already caused dissatisfaction in the past.

Wirt explains the price premium – and he is far from alone

The innkeeper from Switzerland has now apparently transferred this idea to his home country, albeit with certain adjustments. According to him, the additional fee is only charged if two guests sit at the table and share a dish. For larger groups who order more drinks and food and thus generate more sales, there is no surcharge, even if they share pizzas. The innkeeper also manages without the additional francs, as explained in the article. But the restaurant in Brugg is not the only one to implement this idea.

A pizzeria in Lucerne also charges an extra charge if two guests share a pizza. Here the surcharge is even five francs, as the tabloid Blick reports. The paper also mentions another restaurant that charges an extra charge for a second dessert spoon. “If you share a dessert, you occupy two chairs,” the local innkeeper is quoted as saying. A restaurant in Germany recently caused a sensation: the innkeeper here charged 35 euros for entry – as a service fee. (rist)

