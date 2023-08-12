Home country Australia has qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time. After a nerve-racking duel (0-0) and a frenzied penalty shootout, France, one of the favourites, sent home. The England of former Orange coach Sarina Wiegman also joined the last four, thanks to the decisive goal by Alessia Russo (2-1), at the expense of Colombia.

With the victory over the French, Australia ended the curse that seems to have been on the host country of a World Cup tournament for years. Only the United States, which was already eliminated in this tournament, managed to get past the quarter-finals in 2003 as home country.

It was mainly Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold who kept her team afloat amid French pressure throughout the match and penalty shootout. “Unreal,” she described afterwards to the AP news agency the sense of triumph that prevails among Australians. “I’m just speechless at the moment.”

Australia and England will battle for a place in the final on Thursday. The other semi-final was already known, after the Dutch national team was eliminated by Spain (2-1) after extra time on Friday morning. That country will face Sweden on Wednesday, which defeated Japan.