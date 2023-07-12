Home page World

35 euros for a drink, 417 euros for a snack and 654 euros for dinner: a host on Mykonos allegedly rips off vacationers nasty. Countless romp.

Mykonos Town – Is this the biggest tourist trap in Greece? Judging by the reviews on tripadvisor, google and the comments on it Instagram believes that this beach club on Mykonos is at least one of the top spots. 300 euros for a main course is said to be a “super price” at DK Oyster.

What would the father of the family who fell out of his shoes at this price for calamari, say to a 654 euro dinner? According to his own statement, a Mykonos vacationer had to shell out that much in the DK Oyster. “Warning! Downright, mean rip-off!!!”, he writes on Tripadvisor.

Greece vacationers can’t believe prices in beach club on Mykonos: “We’ve never seen a map”

The scam of the landlord supposedly goes beyond the usurious price. “We couldn’t discuss it. We never saw a map. The waiter recommended everything to us, fish of the day (perch) at a good price, he meant. Great price: 300 euros. We were in the holiday mood and never expected to be ripped off like that,” the holidaymaker continues.

And he’s not the only one who will certainly never stray to the beach club again. On Tripadvisor, the DK Oyter has 61 reviews with the grade “insufficient”. On Google it is enough for 4.4 stars. But a user comments on a five-star review, for example: “Total rip-off, please don’t go. A shisha and a beer cost 250 euros, no card, no receipts, no tax number.”

The angry comments don’t stop on the review platforms. Tourists even warn on Instagram. “Predatory and unethical shop! Stay away! ”Commented a user under the latest post of the bar.

35 euros for a cola, 58 for an aperol: the police are said to have a Greek host’s back

Countless people complain about the rip-off prices in the beach club. “The bill for my stupidity: 93 euros = Cola 35 and Aperol 58!” One guest complains that he even went into the bar. Another explains how the operator is said to have duped him: “After three cocktails and a fries mayo, the host wanted 417 euros, he explained that the price we were told is for 50 milliliters and that we have a 50 percent service fee.”

And anyone who refuses to spend huge sums of money on a snack will have to deal with the police, warns another user on Tripadvisor. He writes: “If the bill is not paid, the police will be called in to cover the innkeeper’s back.” He is not the only one to report experiences with the police.

“Our prices are high, but so is our service”: Mykonos landlord defends himself against Internet criticism

The operator of the DK Oyster doesn’t quite get the fuss. He fights back, commenting on an irate reviewer, stating: “I don’t deny you didn’t check the menu or the huge price displays at the entrance, but that wasn’t our intention. When an order is placed, we do not confirm to the customer that they have reviewed the menu.” Images of the price displays can be found on Google.

Customers can count on the prices at his restaurant, he says: “The waiter usually recommends the fresh seafood, which is the focus of a restaurant that has the word Oyster in its name. Fresh seafood tends to be expensive, so I think a seasoned adult traveler should be aware of the fees involved. In any case, I apologize for the inconvenience and I strongly encourage you to check the menu and prices before ordering from a first-time restaurant.”

“Our prices are high, but so is our service and the quality of our food,” he writes in another review.

But prices for vacationers are not only hotly debated on Mykonos. The costs of a holiday in Croatia are currently shooting through the roof, many tourists do not want to come back.