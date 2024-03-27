In a way that fueled the crisis, Hossam Hassan completely ignored the Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, while talking about the “key players absent” from the national team, whose return he “is awaiting.”

Hassan said in a press conference: “The confrontation with Croatia witnessed the absence of approximately 5 key players, such as Zizou, El-Shenawy, and Emam Ashour due to injuries, and the team’s performance will differ after the return of all the injured, as well as Ramadan Sobhi, who was injured with his team.”

Hossam Hassan continued, “In addition to the absence of the injured, there was an absence of players who were supposed to come.”

These statements come amid a storm of controversy in the Egyptian sports street, after Salah refused to join the Egyptian national team camp and remain with his club, Liverpool.

Hassan then confirmed that he “will not force any player to join the national team.”

Egyptian fans are awaiting Salah's return to play two important matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau, next June.