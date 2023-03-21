Staff of hospitals and rehabilitation centers will again stop working in April to campaign for a better collective labor agreement. That reports the FNV Tuesday. About 100,000 healthcare workers took part in the first strike in March, the union writes, which expects that number to be higher this time.

During the day of action, the strikers work a ‘Sunday shift’, which means that most treatments are postponed, with the exception of emergency care and some operations. “The ultimate means of action,” writes the FNV, which, among other things, demands an immediate wage increase of 10 percent.

The FNV will announce the exact day of the strike at the end of March, writes ANP news agency. Otherwise, the treatments would be scheduled at other times, making the strike less effective.