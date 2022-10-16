Home page politics

The Association of German Hospitals has called for protective measures against Corona to be tightened. But politicians are reacting rather cautiously in some cases.

Berlin/Munich – With the beginning of autumn the number of corona infections in Germany is also increasing, which again leads to loud discussions. While some politicians consider the protective measures currently in force to be sufficient, others are calling for renewed tightening. The hospitals tend to urge more caution.

For example, Gerald Gaß, CEO of the German Hospital Society (DKG), spoke out in favor of the rapid introduction of the obligation to wear masks indoors at the weekend. According to him, there are currently “so many corona-Patients like at the peak of this year”, which is why the clinics expected to “probably have to report a new record value in the next week”. Absences in the workforce – also due to flu and other seasonal respiratory diseases – are increasing again.

Hospitals association warns of new alarm level: clinics are “with their backs to the wall”

According to Gaß, this means that many clinics are again “standing with their backs to the wall” and normal operation is “no longer possible” in many places, as he told the newspapers Media Group Bavaria said. For about half of German hospitals, this means that “scheduled operations and treatments are already being postponed, beds are blocked because there is a lack of staff, and hospitals have to temporarily sign off from emergency care”.

The clinics are therefore currently asking for more support from politicians, for example through a renewed adjustment of the regulations, which according to current legislation are the responsibility of the state governments. According to Gaß, they should “look together with their regional health authorities where mask requirements are appropriate indoors, even in the case of large crowds”. To do this, one must also appeal to people to wear masks voluntarily and to take recommended vaccinations

Despite heavy stress in Bavarian clinics: Söder “reluctant” on the subject of mask requirements

Also Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and several state health ministers had previously spoken out in favor of reintroducing the obligation to wear masks indoors. Heyo Kroemer, head of the Charité in Berlin, warned in an interview with the news magazine mirror faced with an overall worsening situation in German hospitals: “We are currently experiencing how many emergencies are mutually aggravating: the climate crisis, the energy crisis, the war in the Ukraineinflation.” This also applies to the clinics as a “mirror of society,” warned Kroemer.

However, some politicians are hesitant to respond to such demands. That’s what the Bavarian Prime Minister said Markus Soder (CSU) against the picture on sundaythat he was “currently reluctant” on the question of a renewed mask requirement. Compared to the tabloid, Söder appealed to people’s common sense: “Everyone can protect themselves by voluntarily putting on a mask and being vaccinated.”

Bavaria is currently being criticized primarily for hosting the Munich Oktoberfest, as a result of which the number of corona cases has risen sharply. According to a report by German press agency The clinics in Munich are also currently under great pressure because so many patients with Corona have to be treated like never before. Of these, like the news portal T-Online emphasizes, some not at all because of a Covid disease in the hospital. But the mere attempt to prevent the uncontrolled spread of corona in the clinics is currently ensuring that the clinic staff – once again after two and a half years of everyday pandemic work – is exposed to greater stress than is already usual. (ska with AFP/dpa)