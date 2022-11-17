Hospitals | The patient died after the surgery performed by the student – the accusations of the “negligent” doctor turned upside down

According to the court, the doctor’s actions were partially negligent, but the causal connection between it and the patient’s death was not shown.

North Savo the district court has rejected the charges against a doctor who worked at the Kuopio University Hospital in a case where a patient who underwent laparoscopic surgery died.

According to the prosecutor, the doctor neglected his duties, among other things, by giving the operation to a medical student.

In addition, the prosecutor considered that the doctor should have consulted a specialist in the matter and not started to close the gastric perforation. According to the prosecutor, the closure attempt should also have been stopped at the latest when the patient’s condition worsened.

The court stated that the doctor should not have given the procedure to the student. In this regard, the doctor was deemed to have breached his official duty through his negligence.

According to the court, however, it remained unclear in the case whether the stomach rupture was caused by the sighting or otherwise. The medical student was therefore not shown to have caused harm to the patient.

“With this in mind [syytetyn] judging the procedure as a whole in this respect, it can be considered minor, and in this respect he is not guilty of a negligent breach of official duty,” the court states.

In court according to the decision of the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira, which was evidenced, the doctor should have consulted an abdominal surgeon and not started to close the stomach opening with a stapler.

The doctor said he mistook the bleeding in the stomach for an ulcer and treated it accordingly.

The court considered that it has not been brought up in the case that the doctor should have considered what happened as an ulcer instead of a rupture.

In the treatment of a wound, closing the hook is practical treatment, and according to the law, it also does not require surgery or the calling of a specialist.

The right according to which the doctor acted negligently when he continued to close even though the patient’s health was deteriorating. On the other hand, the court stated that the situation was surprising.

“Because of the outbreak, plugging the leak has been more difficult than usual and [syytetty] has justifiably treated it as an ulcer, as stated above. There is no certainty as to how [potilaan] the state of health would have progressed if the observation had been stopped as soon as his state of health had started to deteriorate.”

The court came to the conclusion that it cannot be ruled out that the patient would have died even in that case if the doctor had not acted negligently.

“On these grounds, the district court considers that it has not been shown that [syytetyn] of activity and [potilaan] there is a causal connection between death.”

The court dismissed charges of negligent breach of duty, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. The family of the dead patient demanded the last punishment for the doctor.

Correction 17.11. at 9:53 p.m.: Edited incorrect wording “the prosecutor considered that the doctor should not have consulted a specialist in the case” to “the prosecutor considered that the doctor should have consulted a specialist in the case”.