At Toul hospital (Meurthe-et-Moselle), Magali Buchet is a geriatric nurse. Alone, she has to care for 48 patients for 12 hours at a stretch. Every minute counts in his working day. “Everything has to go on time and in safety for the patient. But at the same time, we are all alone. If I’m not there, there’s no one else“, she laments. In her department, two positions are to be filled but the candidates, barely recruited, have trouble keeping up with the pace of work.

The situation is the same for the nursing assistants. To relieve them, the management of the hospital plans to recruit handlers or storekeepers, profiles easier to recruit. “The idea is to refocus the staff in their core business, with the resident, to remove tasks“Says Marie-Jo Fringant, director of care at Toul hospital. The establishment wants to become attractive again in the face of competition from clinics or the liberal, where salaries are up to three times higher.

