Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 20:55

Health professionals in the city of São Paulo report an increase in cases of pneumonia in the municipality, with emphasis on a specific type of the disease, known as atypical or “silent” pneumonia.

The infection is given this name because its initial symptoms are less evident than in common cases, which can delay seeking care and diagnosis, leading to the worsening of the disease.

“There was an increase in the number of patients with severe pneumonia being treated at Hospital Nove de Julho, Hospital Santa Paula and Hospital Brasília, which may be related to atypical pneumonia,” reports Dasa, owner of the three institutions.

At Hospital Infantil Sabará, the emergence of cases of this type of pneumonia has been observed by the medical team since October last year, according to pediatric pulmonologist Miriam Eller, and there has been a significant increase in care in recent months.

“We already had an outbreak of Mycoplasma pneumonia in São Paulo a few months ago, and now there are also reports of an increase in cases,” says Elie Fiss, a pulmonologist at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of São Paulo, there are no detailed records of each type of pneumonia, including silent pneumonia, in the city. However, an increase in cases of the disease in general can be seen, especially among children.

The department uses data from the Menino Jesus Municipal Children’s Hospital as an example. By the end of last month, 675 pneumonia cases had been treated at the unit’s emergency room: 26 in January, 42 in February, 129 in March, 164 in April, 147 in May and 167 in June.

In the same period of 2023, there were 495 services – 14 in January, 30 in February, 78 in March, 126 in April, 143 in May and 104 in June -, a difference of 36.4%. Comparing only the month of June, the variation was 60.6%.

In addition, 129 patients with pneumonia were admitted to the hospital in the first half of this year, compared to 124 in the first six months of 2023. According to the secretariat, no deaths from the disease were recorded in 2023 and 2024 in the unit.

What is ‘silent’ pneumonia

Atypical pneumonia, as the name suggests, is a presentation of pneumonia that is outside the norm, starting with its causative agents. The main microorganism involved in this condition is the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae, but, according to the São Paulo Pediatric Society (SPSP), Chlamydia pneumoniae and Legionella pneumophila may also be agents.

The disease is contagious. It can be transmitted through contaminated saliva droplets spread in closed environments, and the patient may take a while to realize that something is wrong. According to SPSP, patients infected with Mycoplasma present fewer symptoms than those with classic pneumonia and continue to carry out their usual activities.

That’s exactly what happened to actress Camila Pitanga. In March, she used social media to share her diagnosis of asymptomatic pneumonia and recommend health care.

In the post, the actress said that she did not have common symptoms of pneumonia, such as fever and cough, but she felt extremely tired. Friends recommended that she seek medical attention and after several tests, the disease was confirmed.

Symptoms and treatment

“Mycoplasma pneumonia has a milder onset than common pneumonia. It can cause a lower fever and mild malaise. On the other hand, it has a more intense shortness of breath than pneumococcal pneumonia,” explains Fiss.

The patient may feel unwell, with a sore throat, headache and fever. After three to four days, a dry cough may appear, which may become productive, more intense and persistent.

The disease is usually self-limiting, with symptoms resolving within two to four weeks. However, in some cases, it can cause serious clinical symptoms, even with the use of antibiotics.

Experts say the diagnostic process is challenging because the disease does not usually show signs that differentiate it from other types of pneumonia on X-rays. In addition, molecular tests that can identify the causative agent of the disease are not as widespread.

When it is not possible to perform all the tests, doctors use a broad spectrum of antibiotics, which can treat both typical and atypical infections. Therefore, it is common for the patient to receive a combination of medications, according to Marcos Tavares, a pulmonologist at Hospital Nove de Julho. Treatment also includes rest, attention to fluid intake and a healthy diet to strengthen the immune system.