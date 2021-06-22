Hospitals Renovation of the protected Park Hospital completed – The first clients will be received in October at the former Children’s Clinic

Facilities for adult surgery were built on the premises of the former Children’s Clinic.

Park hospital that is, the first part of the renovation of the former Children’s Clinic has been completed on schedule in June. The first customers will be received in October.

New facilities for adult surgery in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) were completed at the hospital in Meilahti, Helsinki. The hospital now has, among other things, 10 operating theaters and a 50-bed ward.

Patients will not be admitted until October, as repairs will now continue with the interior fitting and installation of equipment. Facade repairs are also continuing. According to Hus’s press release, the construction site and scaffolding will be demolished in August.

Park hospital renovations began in 2019, and now about two-thirds of the building has been repaired. Planning for the second phase will begin in 2024.

Due to indoor air problems, the old south end of the hospital was demolished, leaving only the frame structure of the building and the protected outer shell. Now, special attention was paid to humidity and dust management, and the ventilation of the premises, for example, was completely renewed.

Former The children’s clinic is a historically valuable and protected building. Due to the protection, it was not possible to change the load-bearing structures outside or inside the property during the repair.

The children’s clinic operated as a care place for children and young people for more than 70 years. The long history of the hospital was also wanted to be respected in the renovation, and therefore, for example, the park area of ​​the yard was renovated to match the original milieu.

Areas important to the hospital’s distinctiveness, such as stairwells, glass artwork, and Moomin murals, were also restored to their original appearance.

