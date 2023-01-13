Several hospitals are currently postponing operations. They are busy with the number of patients who have to be admitted with a respiratory infection such as the flu. Absenteeism among staff is also high.

The Medisch Spectrum Twente (MST), a hospital with locations in Enschede, among others, says that it is examined every day which operations will be canceled. Emergency admissions, oncological care and day treatments will continue. “MST expects this situation to continue for a while, the flu epidemic has not yet reached its peak.”

The Red Cross Hospital in Beverwijk also had to cancel operations this week due to, among other things, the flu epidemic. The hospital points out that the problems, such as high absenteeism among staff, also occur in nursing homes. As a result, the flow of patients from the hospital also falters. That makes it even busier.

Extreme cases

The Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland in Rotterdam and Schiedam says that ‘in extreme cases’ operations are postponed to relieve the pressure on healthcare. “This has happened on a limited scale in one day in recent weeks,” said a spokesman. The LangeLand Hospital in Zoetermeer reports that operations that can wait are ‘sometimes’ postponed. “Emergency operations are always going on.” See also Where there are still new species of ants to be discovered

A few days ago, the St Jansdal hospital in Harderwijk and Lelystad breathed a sigh of relief: no more operations had to be postponed there this week, after people had to be canceled last week. This weekend, the arrival of flu patients was not too bad.