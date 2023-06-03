At least 5 private institutions in the DF signaled the intention of cuts; justification would be adjustment in the nursing floor

At least 5 private hospitals in the Federal District notified the Sindate-DF (Union of Nursing Assistants and Technicians in the Federal District) on the intention to initiate dismissal processes for nursing professionals. The information was confirmed to Power360 by the Superintendent of SBH (Sindicato Brasiliense de Hospitais – Casas de Saúde e Clínicas), Danielle Feitosa, who represents hospitals in negotiations with labor unions. Sending a letter communicating the union is part of a legal rite prior to the cuts, to which companies are subject in case of mass layoffs. The letter, however, is no guarantee that the cuts will actually be made, but presupposes a dialogue between employers and workers. According to Feitosa, the hospitals allege that they do not have the necessary capital to pay for the total readjustment of the floor and that there was an attempt to negotiate a reduction in values ​​and conditions for payment of wages with the class, but without success. Meetings between hospitals and unions are being scheduled for next week. The expectation is that a consensus can be found, thus avoiding dismissals.